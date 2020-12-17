BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 2021 Lehigh Valley Auto Show has been pushed back a few months amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The show originally scheduled for March has been moved to May 12-16, 2021 at Lehigh University's Goodman Campus, announced the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association on Thursday.
The auto dealers association had announced in September that the 2021 show, after a canceled 2020 event, would be held in March, but said they had several backup dates in mind too in case of a second or third wave of the virus.
The 2021 show will have timed ticket entry and there will be temperature checks and limits on visitors to comply with coronavirus restrictions. Tickets will only be available online.
The event is also expected to look a little different, with more tents to keep people spaced out and strict cleaning protocols in place.