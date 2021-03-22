BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 2021 St. Luke’s Via Marathon will not take place this fall, according to a news release by Via of the Lehigh Valley.
The event was cancelled due to the uncertainty surrounding the possibility of safely holding a large event that takes more than a year of planning, according to Via.
Participants who have deferred from 2020 to 2021 will have the option to convert their registration fee to a 100% tax deductible donation to Via of the Lehigh Valley or request a refund. Runners who have deferred to 2021 or signed up for the Double Half Challenge will receive an email with further information.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has led us to take make difficult decisions important in allowing us to continue to fulfill our mission of helping people with developmental and intellectual disabilities reach their full potential within new financial and safety constraints,” said Lisa Walkiewicz, President and CEO of Via of the Lehigh Valley.
“Over the last 12 months, we have worked diligently to ensure that the essential services Via provides for individuals with disabilities and their families remain in place. It is vital that Via concentrates on its core mission and focus on continuing to support the most vulnerable members of our community.”