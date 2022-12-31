2022 was a revolutionary year for Lehigh Valley companies, as Air Products & Chemicals moved into the forefront of the green-energy revolution and PPL Corp. embraced a net-zero-emissions future.

Shift4 Payments Inc. went global and OraSure Technologies Inc. endured a year of change.

Fulton Financial Corp. gained customers via an acquisition and set plans to return cash to shareholders.

Air Products

Air Products was the big story, locally and internationally. The Upper Macungie Township-based company laid out plans to spend billions in Texas, Canada and elsewhere to strengthen its grip on what Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi contends will be a hydrogen-based economy.

"Hydrogen will be the sustainable fuel of the future," Ghasemi said during a call with Wall Street analysts in November.

Ghasemi, who is also the company's chairman and president, said Air Products has a mission to make money and make the Earth a better place by reducing the use of fossil fuels. Carbon emissions are linked to global warming.

"It is absolutely in line with our higher purpose of doing something good for humanity," he said on a conference call earlier this month.

Ghasemi has promoted hydrogen, particularly "green hydrogen," as a substitute for fossil fuels in heavy industry and transportation. It is deemed "green" when it is made with renewable energy, such as solar power, that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. The process generates zero emissions.

The big move by Air Products has the backing of the federal government. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 contains subsidies for green energy. Ghasemi also advocates for a carbon tax, which would also give green alternatives a boost.

While the company made big moves, shares of Air Products (APD on the New York Stock Exchange) gained 1.3% over the year to finish at $308.26. Not a huge gain, but a lot better than the 8.8% decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which posted its worst year since 2008. Air Products also paid $6.48 per share in dividends during 2022.

PPL

PPL also leaned green in 2022. The utility has a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, and it took a big step in December toward that goal.

The Allentown-based utility said it will replace 1,500 megawatts of coal-fired power generation in Kentucky by 2028, at a cost of about $1.2 billion. In place of coal, a source of greenhouse gases, PPL will burn natural gas, add solar power and battery-storage capacity, and add energy-efficiency programs.

PPL Chief Executive Officer and President Vincent Sorgi said the Kentucky moves show the company can provide energy to customers and meet its environmental goals.

"This is about delivering on our mission to provide safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy to our customers," he said in a statement Dec. 15. PPL serves about 3.5 million customers.

PPL shares (PPL on the New York exchange) finished 2022 at $29.22, down 2.8% from $30.06 at the end of last year. The company paid 87.5 cents in dividends per share in 2022, meaning shareholders were about even for the year based on total return.

Shift4 Payments Inc.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR on the New York exchange) made big moves in 2022. The Lehigh County-based payment-processing company added several stadiums to its client list, among them the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Jared Isaacman founded what is now Shift4 in the basement of his family home in New Jersey in 1999. He was 16. His creation is now valued at more than $4 billion. Lehigh Valley residents may not know the financial-technology company, but they have used its services. Shift4 processes payments for restaurants and hotels nationally. Clients include Burger King, Outback Steakhouse and many more. Shift4 made the big move in 2022 of expanding into Europe. It will make a big move locally in 2023, when it shifts its headquarters from Hanover Township to space in the Dun & Bradstreet building in Center Valley. Shift4 employs about 600 people total in the Lehigh Valley. While the company has moved forward, Chief Executive Officer Isaacman said at an investor conference in December that he was "incredibly frustrated" that Shift4 stock has been a laggard. He even suggested that the company could go private, buying out shareholders and then operating without all of the reporting requirements imposed on public companies. Functioning as a public company means providing information to shareholders, and as President Taylor Lauber noted, that same information is available to competitors. The shares started 2022 at $57.93. The year-end closing price, despite lots of new customers and good earnings news, was $55.93. Even at the 3.5% share-price decline over 2022, Isaacman is doing alright. Forbes listed his net worth as of Dec. 31 as $1.8 billion, making him the 1,629th wealthiest person in the world. No. 1 is Bernard Arnault of France at $179.2 billion. His LVMH luxury-goods empire includes brands such as Louis Vuitton, Sephora and Tiffany. Elon Musk has dropped to No. 2. The Tesla and Twitter leader is worth about $146.5 billion, Forbes said. OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, the Bethlehem-based medical-device company that was founded in 1988 as SolarCare, opened its "factory of the future" in Bethlehem Township in October, complete with a guest list of local, state and federal officials.

That opening was a bright spot in a tumultuous year for OraSure, which makes diagnostic tests and specimen-collection kits. OraSure shares (OSUR on the NASDAQ) started 2022 at $8.69 and finished at $4.82, dropping 45%.

In between the final market closings of 2021 and 2022, OraSure had three chief executives and engaged in a fruitless search for "strategic alternatives."

Later in the year, things turned up. The company reached its goal of generating positive cash flow from operations in the third quarter, ahead of its forecast, and new Chief Executive Officer Carrie Eglinton Manner set OraSure on a new course focused on efficiency and what she calls the future of diagnostics.

"We began to establish the foundations of our future strategy and position the company for resetting our financial base," Eglinton Manner said in November, after the company reported third-quarter earnings that more than doubled over the previous year.

OraSure products include test kits for HIV and Covid-19.

Eglinton Manner said the future of diagnostics and of OraSure is to "serve patients where they are," at home. OraSure's InteliSwab Covid-19 test does just that. It also accounted for the bulk of the company's third-quarter revenue, reported in November.

Fulton Financial Corp.

Fulton Financial Corp., the parent company of Fulton Bank, grew bigger in 2022 with the $142 million acquisition of Prudential Bank. That moves the Lancaster-based bank into the Philadelphia market.

Fulton also announced a buyback of as much as $100 million in stock in 2023, and a special dividend of 6 cents that was paid in December. Companies return cash to shareholders with buybacks and dividends. Buybacks also reduce the number of shares outstanding, helping boost earnings per share.

Shares in Fulton (FULT on NASDAQ) finished 2022 at $16.83, down 1% over the year. With the one-time dividend of 6 cents and regularly quarterly dividends of 15 cents, the company paid 66 cents per share in 2022, so based on total return, stockholders wound up ahead 49 cents per share.

Vinco Ventures

Lastly among traded companies, Vinco Ventures (ticker BBIG on NASDAQ) fell from $1.62 at the end of 2021 to 46 cents on Friday. The company was once based in Bethlehem, but no more. It no longer has a headquarters and has gone remote.

In 2021, Vinco shares jumped above $10. Since then, the company -- which describes itself as "focused on the development of digital media and content technologies" -- has seen its share price fall.