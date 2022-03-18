The 2022 Lehigh Valley Auto Show is underway. The event is giving dealers the chance to show off their latest products and talk to customers in a unique setting.
What draws so many people in to the auto show, is how low stress the entire event is.
There's no prior expectations - you won't get pulled in a certain direction, it's really just a way for consumers to come, look and ask questions.
As the pandemic slowed the market down a bit, it's giving people a first hand look.
"Leading the charge" - it's the theme of the 2022 Lehigh Valley Auto Show. It's a chance for the local event to show off the latest in electric vehicles.
"There are a lot of curious people," said David Hetzel, general manager at Ciocca Volkswagen of State College. "Every single time that one is at our dealership. It's being test driven, and test driven a lot."
They're the hot talking point of the show. But are people ready to go electric? Consumers come with a ton of questions.
"Charging, length of charge, where do I charge?" said Hetzel.
Some people just aren't there quite yet, or may never be.
"I can't see me stuck in traffic and running out of battery power and what do I do then?" said Jo Heisler, an auto show attendee.
Heisler says it's not about the fancy gizmos or gadgets.
"Something I can count on and trust, a reliable car."
It's hybrid vehicles that seem to be the next wave, especially for those hoping to save some extra gas at the pump.
"Hybrids or self charging EVs could be a better answer because they are a lot more afford," said Greg Kelly, with Kelly Auto Group. "Plus you're not going to worry about finding a charging station before you run out of power."
But with inventory low across the board, some people are coming in just needing a car. Electric and hybrid are at the back of their minds.
"If you wait to see and touch and feel and drive when its there, you might not ever get it," said Kelly.
"The availability is the tough thing because the cars are selling very, very fast," said Hetzel.
They say the auto show helps consumers hone in on what they like. So, while they might not walk out with a car, it'll plant the seed for the future.
Whether people are ready to make the hop to electric vehicle or not, it's getting a ton of traction here to say the least.
The auto show runs through Sunday. It will continue Friday and Saturday through 9pm, and Sunday 9am to 6pm.