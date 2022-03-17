BETHLEHEM, Pa. - We're back for another day of the 2022 Lehigh Valley Auto Show at Lehigh University in Bethlehem.
"It's nice to be back," said Bill Titus, of Easton.
"It's great to come and see everything in person, try out the different cars, and see which one we want to pick for the family," said Michal Husek, of Perkasie.
"They're definitely cool to look at, see a couple, I wanna buy in the future," said Gavin Valenti, of New Jersey.
At the Lehigh Valley Auto Show there's cars, there's SUVS, there's motorcycles, and this year, there are even dogs.
"We're just trying to get them out in the public and help them find a home hopefully forever," said Carolynn Southwick, a Volunteer Coordinator with The Center for Animal Health and Welfare out of Easton.
Subaru has come up with the idea to partner with local dog shelters at auto shows, giving people the opportunity to check out some of their favorite cars, and maybe even adopt a dog.
"They were cute," Valenti said.
"My son in law is interested in volunteering to get involved," Titus said.
Subaru has donated over $30 million to support the adoption, rescue, transport, and health of more than 250,000 animals, so partnering with The Center for Animal Health and Welfare helps not only their cause but hopefully helps these pups find a forever home.