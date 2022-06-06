Musikfest 2022 app icon

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's time to start getting excited for this year's Musikfest.

The festival's free app is now available to download ahead of the 2022 event.

The app, available in the Apple and Google app stores, includes an interactive map, a customizable schedule, info on food vendors and retailers, parking messages and shuttle services.

Users can find Spotify playlists with music from this year's performers.

The app will also have real-time updates on performances and emergency weather messages.

Musikfest 2022 is set for Aug. 5-14, with a preview night on Aug. 4.

