BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Movie lovers flocked to the National Museum of Industrial History in Bethlehem Tuesday night to celebrate the start of the 2022 SouthSide Film Festival.
"Opening night, 18th season, we had a year off for COVID, we were back last year with limited attendance and we're back hopefully full strength this year," said Jeff Vaclavik, President of the Board of the SouthSide Film Institute.
The five-day fest features 88 films from all across the globe.
"A little bit of everything, comedy blocks, animation blocks, feature documentaries, some narratives," said Vaclavik.
"We've got some great movies, we bring movies from all over the world into our backyard at Southside Bethlehem," said Jennifer Cotto, Director of the SouthSide Film Festival.
After the opening night party at the museum, movie buffs made their way over to the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts for the screening of the premiere film, "Calendar Girls." The documentary feature is about Florida's most dedicated dance team for women over the age of 60 and features a Lehigh Valley native.
"The response has been great, we've got a lot of buzz for a lot of the movies we have screening this week," said Cotto.
The SouthSide Film Festival runs through Saturday with options for everyone.
"We have three different screening venues across the entire SouthSide with three different times for screenings," said Cotto.
Tickets are still available and run $10 a screening.