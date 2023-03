This week is your chance to check out the latest cars, trucks, and SUVs.

The 2023 Lehigh Valley Auto Show opens Wednesday afternoon with "Community Days" at Lehigh University's Goodman Campus.

First responders, medical personnel, and veterans get in for free.

This year's theme is "the future is right here, right now." The show runs Wednesday-Sunday, March 22-26.

69 News will have a preview on 69 News at Noon, and we'll have live coverage the rest of the week.