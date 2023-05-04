BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you're looking forward to warmer weather, ArtsQuest has a taste of summer.

Musikfest mugs are now available for purchase.

They'll be available for a short time now, then again closer to the start of summer, ArtsQuest said.

Classic mugs are $12 and the light-up version is $15.

They can be purchased online or at:

ArtsQuest Center – Box Office or at Palette & Pour

The Bethlehem Visitors Center presented by St. Luke’s University Health Network

The 2023 mug, marking the festival's 40th anniversary, features artwork by Maltas Con Lech (MCL), an Allentown-based family of artists who also designed this year's poster mural.

Musikfest is set for Aug. 4-13, with a preview night on Aug. 3.