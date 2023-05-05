Pinball fans will be flipping out this weekend. Hundreds of pinball machines are taking over the Allentown Fairgrounds Agri-Plex for Pinfest.

It's one of the longest running and pinball events in the northeast.

Pinfest brings together a large collection of pinball games every year for people to come and play. All the games are set to play for free.

There are pinball games from the 50s all the way up to modern games. People from all over the country come to play and compete in the pinball tournament.

There are over 400 machines.

The event runs from May 5th to May 6th.

To learn more, visit the Pinfest website.