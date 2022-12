A Catasauqua man is dead after running off the road and hitting a tree.

Authorities say Dante Kaintz, 21, was killed in a wreck around 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road, Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

The coroner says Kaintz died of multiple blunt force injuries and his death appears to be an accident.

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Station also investigated.

No explanation was given as to why Kaintz ran off the road.