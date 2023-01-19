ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs' nonprofit group picked nearly two dozen local organizations for this year's community grants.

IronPigs Charities awarded $75,000 total to 22 groups, focusing on educational and recreational programs for kids in the Greater Lehigh Valley area, the philanthropic group said.

The money comes from multiple fundraisers, and the board of directors picked from among many grant applications.

Here's the list of the recipients of the 2023 Community Grants program: