ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs' nonprofit group picked nearly two dozen local organizations for this year's community grants.
IronPigs Charities awarded $75,000 total to 22 groups, focusing on educational and recreational programs for kids in the Greater Lehigh Valley area, the philanthropic group said.
The money comes from multiple fundraisers, and the board of directors picked from among many grant applications.
Here's the list of the recipients of the 2023 Community Grants program:
- Autism Society Lehigh Valley: Introduction to Rock Climbing for Youth with Autism
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley: Sports Buddies Mentoring Program
- Boys and Girls Club of Allentown: Triple Play at Turner Street
- Boys and Girls Club of Bethlehem: Triple Play – Smart Girls
- Camelot for Children: Camp Camelot 2023
- Community Bike Works: Earn a Bike
- Dream Come True: Dream Fulfillment
- Emmaus Public Library: Let’s Move in the Library – Jr Edition
- Girls on the Run Lehigh Valley: Girls on the Run Lehigh Valley 2023 Program Expansion Initiative
- Greater Valley YMCA: Youth Sports and Recreation Programs
- Jewish Day School of the Lehigh Valley: Sports and Recreation Clubs
- Joseph H. Firth Youth Center: Educational Field Trips
- Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living (LVCIL): Fishing and Fun in the Park
- Macungie Memorial Park Association: Pool Swim Lessons
- Mikayla’s Voice: 2023 Tri for Inclusion
- Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley: Camp Smile
- Northern Lehigh Recreation Authority: Old Fashioned Games in the Park
- Saucon Valley Community Center: Hellertown Summer Park Program
- Sights for Hope: Sights for Hope Children and Youth Programs
- Special Olympics PA’s Greater Lehigh Valley Pocono Region: Fund Bocce equipment and courts for Bethlehem City and Lehigh County Athletes
- The Kindness Project: Swim Lessons and Outdoor Activities for Children in Foster Care
- Third Street Alliance for Women and Children: Learning Center Summer Arts and Exploration Program