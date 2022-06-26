crash accident wreck generic graphic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A 22-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Allentown Saturday night.

Officials say the accident took place around 9:52 p.m. at the intersection of Eighth and Turner streets.

Debralee Roman was driving a motor scooter that struck a motor vehicle, according to the Lehigh County coroner's report. 

She was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries but died there just after 10:30 p.m. 

The death has been ruled accidental by the coroner. The Allentown Police Department says the crash remains under investigation.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you