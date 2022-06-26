ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A 22-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Allentown Saturday night.
Officials say the accident took place around 9:52 p.m. at the intersection of Eighth and Turner streets.
Debralee Roman was driving a motor scooter that struck a motor vehicle, according to the Lehigh County coroner's report.
She was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries but died there just after 10:30 p.m.
The death has been ruled accidental by the coroner. The Allentown Police Department says the crash remains under investigation.