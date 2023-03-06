EASTON, Pa. – In Easton, some local organizations want to get through to kids about the opioid crisis before it's too late. The groups teamed up with a former FBI agent, creating a documentary called "This Is My Son/This Is My Daughter."
Organizers explain why they're especially aiming the message at student-athletes.
When Bill Tonkin retired from the FBI, he took on a new fight: the opioid crisis.
"I have three personal friends who buried their sons to overdose," Tonkin said.
As interim chair of the Easton Opioid Awareness Task Force, Tonkin wanted to find a way to really get through to the youth.
"This is an educational issue," he said, "that if you reach out with an impactful message to young kids, to high schoolers, to junior high schoolers, and get across what impact heroin addiction and toxic fentanyl has on the individual and has on their families."
Teaming up with Easton's Kiwanis and Boys & Girls clubs, Tonkin created the documentary, "This Is My Son/This Is My Daughter." The hour-plus-long film details the journeys of addicts in recovery and their loved ones, firsthand.
"I looked across the street at the school that Ben attended," a grieving mother says in the documentary, "and the school buses were going by, and I was so angry. And I just screamed at his grave. 'How did you do this? Here you are now, 23 years old, in a grave. Dead, from heroin!'"
Brenda Brodt speaks in the documentary about her daughter Brianna Boriosi's struggles with addiction.
Boriosi was a scholar student-athlete at Nazareth Area High School.
Brodt tells 69 News her daughter is alive today by the "grace of God."
"I really believe that she's here to help other people," she said.
"I had times that I overdosed, I had times that I was thrown out of my house," Boriosi says in the documentary.
Brodt says she believes the film could have reached her daughter before the drugs did.
"I would hope every young person that watches take it to heart," Brodt said.
Greg Hess says his students did take the documentary to heart.
Hess, assistant athletic director at Easton Area High School, also serves as chairperson of the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Student-Athletic Character Council. He showed the film to a group of student-athletes at a recent SAC meeting, after some initial hesitations.
"We've really never taken this avenue before," Hess said. "So when he brought it to me, I was kind of like, leery. I am so happy we did it...we've never in 15 years...had a reaction like we had with these kids."
Lauren Gallagher, a senior student-athlete at Easton Area High School and the senior female representative from Easton for the Student-Athlete Character Council, was one of those students shown the film.
"I had lost my uncle to a fentanyl overdose when I was in fourth grade," she said. "And I said, 'This is exactly what he would have wanted. This is exactly what needs to be said.' And very much so to the group of students that I was being presented to."
That group of students: athletes.
"If they get injured, they may end up being prescribed pills, pain pills, or whatever it might be," said Dean Young, executive director of Boys & Girls Club of Easton. "And they need to be educated on where that could lead to."
"These kids think that they're the top, they they're the top athletes," Hess said. "They are the top students, and they think they can beat everything. This is something they can't beat."
The documentary was funded by the Northampton County district attorney.
"The opioid and fentanyl crisis is infiltrating our society, and I feel a duty to attempt to protect the lives of those in our Northampton County communities in as many ways as possible, be it prosecution, treatment, or education," District Attorney Terry Houck said in a statement.
"The personal stories and struggles shown in this documentary are deeply impactful," he added, "and it is with hope this film deters our youth from engaging with these substances and steers them toward a healthier, more positive lifestyle."
The documentary can be seen at Boys & Girls Club of Easton: 210 Jones Houston Way in Southside Easton. It's open to the general public for viewing every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
During the week, anyone can schedule to see the film prior to 3 p.m. by calling Dean Young at 484-239-2075.