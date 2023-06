ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was pronounced dead Sunday after a shooting in Allentown.

Officials say the victim, 24-year-old Terrel Meitzler of Allentown, was shot in the area of Grant Street and Pine Street in Allentown.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Meitzler died of gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as homicide.

An autopsy will be performed.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.