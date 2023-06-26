NAZARETH, Pa. -- Northampton County is celebrating its 250th preserved farm. This marks 19,000 acres of preserved farmland in the county in the last 34 years.

"We are at Good Work Farm," said Lisa Miskelly, who owns and operates the farm with Anton Shannon. "We are a 14-acre mixed-vegetable farm, produce farm."

Good Work Farm is being celebrated, since it's Northampton County's 250th preserved farm. The county's program allows property owners to get an agricultural easement.

"The land owner still owns that land," said Maria Bentzoni, the farmland preservation administrator for Northampton County. "It is still their asset to retain. We're just basically allowing them to cash in one part of the interest in their property by purchasing the development rights."

"We needed to sell those preservation rights to be able to reinvest that money into the farm, so that we could have a financially viable farm," said Shannon.

"There's also what it means to preserve farmland and take that out of development," said Miskelly. "We farm for the soil. We farm for the ecosystem."

Twenty-six farms are in the process of being preserved. This will add 500 acres of preserved land. The county is on track to have 20,000 acres preserved by 2025.

"This is the number-one way for Northampton County to fight warehouse proliferation," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.

Concerns surrounding development are something we hear about seemingly all the time in municipalities throughout the region. Still, Pennsylvania leads the country in preserved farmland.

"What we're preserving when we preserve land, especially this farm, is really high-quality soil that was built over 10,000 years of indigenous stewardship of land," said Shannon.

"Farmland preservation allows production agriculture to remain a viable industry," said McClure.

"We are not done. There is much more we still need to do," said Bentzoni.