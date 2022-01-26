EASTON, Pa. - The State Theatre Center for the Arts has announced the details of this year's Freddy Awards.
This year will mark the 20th anniversary of the program, which recognizes and rewards exceptional accomplishments in the production and performance of musical theater in high schools in Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, and in Warren County, New Jersey, according to a news release from the State Theatre Center for the Arts.
A list of participating schools, along with their productions, performance dates and ticket information, are available at the Freddy Awards website. People can check the website for updates and changes to ticket information.
The program will culminate in a live, three-hour television awards ceremony on Thursday, May 26 from the State Theatre. Produced in partnership with WFMZ Channel 69, the show will be broadcast live from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on WFMZ and on the web at www.wfmz.com. Tickets to the ceremony on May 26 are made available to participating schools.
Sponsors include Producing Partner 69 WFMZ and Signature Partner Lehigh Valley Health Network. For a full list of sponsors people can visit the Freddy Awards website.
The awards broadcast has been honored with three regional EMMY Awards, in 2005, 2011 & 2019, and has also received five additional EMMY Nominations, six Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Awards, including the 2008 Award for Outstanding Television Program Designed for Children, and six Associated Press Award for Public Affairs.
The 2008 FREDDY© program was the subject of a feature-length film documentary, Most Valuable Players, by Canyon Back Films, Los Angeles. Released in 2010, the documentary is part of Oprah Winfrey Network’s (OWN) documentary film club which premiered in 2011 and is available on DVD and streaming on Netflix.
Scholarships & Community Awards
Since 2003, over $1.8 million in college scholarships, paid internships and community awards have been awarded to participating students.
2022 FREDDY© Preview Night – Wednesday, May 25
DRESS REHEARSAL
People can catch a glimpse of performance rehearsals including the opening and closing numbers, lead actor and actress medleys and overall musical nominees. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. The rehearsal take place from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
PREVIEW PARTY IN THE LEHIGH VALLEY HEALTH NETWORK GALLERY & ANNEX
The party features a buffet, complimentary beverages, open seating on Mezzanine Level to watch the dress rehearsal, a silent auction, and more. The cost is $95 per person. The event takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.