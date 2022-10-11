ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Emergency crews raced to the Happy Smile Learning Center on West Wabash Street in Allentown Tuesday morning.

The owner, Jessina Gautreaux, says at first they didn't know what was going on.

"I got a call from one of my staff that one of my children collapsed. He was in the cozy area, and all of a sudden he just collapsed," Gautreaux said.

It was later confirmed through the gas company UGI that a faulty furnace and a blocked ventilation system allowed carbon monoxide to leak into the building.

All 28 children and four adults were taken to the hospital.

Lehigh Valley Health Network treated 19 of the victims. It says some had to be transferred to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment with hyperbaric oxygen.

Allentown passed an ordinance requiring carbon monoxide detectors in daycares back in February, but it doesn't take effect until Oct. 27.

Gautreaux says she had been planning to get them.

"I called my alarm system so they can have it installed, but I was waiting for someone to get back to me, but it just never happened," Gautreaux said.

But we talked with another daycare just across the street, who said that explanation doesn't cut it.

"In your home, nine times out of 10 you have a detector, right? So this is a business with children, why wouldn't you put one in?" said Kula Children's Center owner Jimmy Jackson.

Mayor Matt Tuerk says that after Oct. 27 the City Fire Department will be checking carbon monoxide detectors throughout the city, making daycares their first priority.

"We're going to make sure that daycares and anybody that is taking care of vulnerable populations has their carbon monoxide monitors up to date," Tuerk said.

Because they weren't required to have the detectors yet, the business was actually inspected back in August and passed by the city.

Mayor Tuerk says it will likely be several weeks before the daycare is cleared to go back into operation.