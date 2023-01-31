FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - More than two dozen people were displaced after a fire broke out in a row of homes in Freemansburg, Northampton County, Tuesday.

Flames were reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Ramblewood Lane, emergency dispatchers said. 13 agencies responded to the three-alarm fire.

Everyone made it out safely, but it's not known how many homes were damaged.

28 people were displaced. The Red Cross will assist with temporary housing.

Authorities have not said what may have sparked the fire.