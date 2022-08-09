The bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act is officially law.

"Today is a day for builders. Today America is delivering," President Joe Biden said at the bill's signing Tuesday morning.

Currently, the U.S. only makes 12% of the world's semi-conductors, with most of it being outsourced to China in recent decades. This bill attempts to gain some lost ground.

Roughly $280 billion is designed to increase domestic chip manufacturing as well as our competitiveness against China.

It invests more than $50 billion in manufacturing, research and development, and workforce training: $39 billion to expand and modernize domestic production and around $11 billion for research and development.

It authorizes roughly $200 billion in science and technology research funding for coming years and creates regional innovation hubs. There's also a 25% tax credit for companies that invest in semiconductor manufacturing equipment or the construction of manufacturing facilities. Businesses that receive funds are prohibited from expanding in China for 10 years.

"This is something we're doing that is absolutely the right thing for the consumer, the right thing for the country and the right thing for business," said David Heard, the CEO of Infinera, a broadband technology company with offices in the Lehigh Valley and San Jose, California. It's one of the only companies building fiber optic semiconductors in the U.S.

"For us being a smaller company and not one that flows off everybody's tongue like Intel, one that really needs this investment to really accelerate our ability to grow R & D."

Intel already said it plans to expand in light of the bill, as did Micron.

Heard says it's something Infinera is considering as well: "We have [the plans] queued up. We're ready to go. We've been aggressively putting together, if this happens, how can we combine that with our own investment?"

He hopes the funds don't just go to the largest businesses.

"I'll be more confident when I start to see the specific allocation of those dollars," Heard said.

The bill is not paid for, and does have some unrelated measures like reauthorizing the space program and protecting Supreme Court justices and their families after recent threats, and some have criticized it as a handout to an already wealthy industry.