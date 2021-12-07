ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Efforts to make improvements to Coca-Cola Park have gotten a big financial boost thanks to a state grant.
$2 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will support new facilities and improvements at Coca-Cola Park, Sen. Pat Browne and Rep. Mike Schlossberg announced Tuesday.
The funding will be used to create a new centerfield gate entrance that is expected to significantly increase fan safety and egress.
In December of 2020, Major League Baseball contracted and consolidated its affiliations with minor league baseball teams. As part of the new license agreements with Major League Baseball, improvements must be made to stadium facilities at all minor league stadiums within the next two years.
The funding also will be used to update the home and visiting clubhouses, along with managers and coaches’ offices, training rooms, player dining areas with a kitchen, and weight rooms. A female locker room will also be installed as all these areas will meet the requirements necessary by Major League Baseball.
More details regarding the funding and plans for Coca-Cola Park will be made in the coming weeks.
“We are thankful to Senator Pat Browne, Representative Mike Schlossberg, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the RACP funding,” said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. “The IronPigs strive daily to make sure our fans have one of the best facilities in all of professional sports right in their back yard. The funding provided by the state will allow us to fulfill that promise to our fans.”
“Coca Cola Park has become a fixture in our community, contributing towards the outstanding quality of life that makes the Lehigh Valley a great place to live, work and play,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Pat Browne said. “These funds will help to ensure that their facilities continue to be cutting edge and up to Major League Baseball’s standards. There is no question that the IronPigs have become a staple in our community and, with this assistance, will allow them to call the Lehigh Valley home long into the future.”
“When employers look for a region to grow their business, we constantly hear how important the Lehigh Valley’s quality of life is for their employees,” Schlossberg said. “The IronPigs are an important part of that equation. I’m thrilled to work with Senator Browne and Governor Wolf to make this possible.”