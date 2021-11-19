Firefighter hurt in mansion fire leaves hospital
Mike Nester | for 69 News

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A second firefighter who suffered burns while battling a massive inferno at a Lehigh County mansion is also now recovering at home.

The firefighter was seen leaving Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest Friday.

He had been in the hospital for days, getting treatment for injuries he sustained in the fire that tore through a newly-sold mansion on Barrington Lane in Salisbury Township.

Investigators say flames erupted Tuesday morning, just hours after the new owners held a housewarming party.

The other firefighter who was injured left the hospital on Wednesday.

