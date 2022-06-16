BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A second person has now died after a crash involving a dump truck in Bethlehem last week.
Bobby Johnson, 66, died at the hospital Wednesday night of injuries sustained in the crash last Thursday afternoon, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
Johnson, of Hellertown, was driving the dump truck that hit another car and a traffic sign post on E. Fourth Street (Route 412) at Emery Street on June 16, the coroner said.
His death was ruled an accident.
The dump truck's passenger, 57-year-old David Polczer, died shortly after the crash.
Route 412 was closed for hours as authorities investigated.
Bethlehem police have not released details on the crash.