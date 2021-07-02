ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A second man has pleaded guilty in a robbery and fatal shooting outside of an Allentown nightclub.
Walter Martinez, 27, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony counts of third-degree murder and robbery, according to the Lehigh County district attorney's office.
He and Jahmel Crews, who pleaded guilty last month, shot and killed 22-year-old Yaret Rivera during a robbery outside the Chicago Sports Bar & Grill on Airport Road early the morning of October 23, 2019.
Authorities found Rivera in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest, and he died at the hospital.
Martinez and Crews, 27, are both set to be sentenced in August.