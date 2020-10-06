ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Nearly three weeks after his brother was sentenced for the the 2019 shooting death of a woman, Jasiah Lopez has learned his fate for his role in the incident.
Lopez, 20, was sentenced to 40-80 months in state prison on a charge of aggravated assault. Charges of attempted homicide and a weapons offense were dropped as part of a plea deal in September.
Investigators say Lopez and his brother, Isaiah Lopez, were involved in a fight and deadly shooting spurred by drug dealing in July 2019 in Allentown.
Police say Isaiah Lopez shot and killed Lauren Gonzalez in the 400 block of North Church Street after she confronted a group of people involved in a fight.
When her boyfriend, Justin Trinidad, tried to intervene on her behalf, Jasiah Lopez punched and later shot him as he fled, officials said.
Isaiah was sentenced last month to 18-40 years in prison for the deadly shooting.