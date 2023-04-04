PEN ARGYL, Pa. - A second man who was accused of setting off explosives in Pen Argyl, Northampton County has turned himself in.

32-year-old Justin Taylor was arraigned Tuesday, according to Slate Belt Regional Police Sgt. Shawn Moskella. He is currently in Northampton County Prison.

His bail is set at $75,000.

57-year-old Joseph Zanette was previously arrested in connection with the explosions.

Neighbors had been fed up with explosions that shook their homes and woke up their children and pets. So, it was no shock when Slate Belt Regional Police were dispatched to Pen Argyl's Laurel Avenue in March.

Officers didn't find anyone responsible, but "we got tips from the citizens of surveillance videos from Ring doorbell cameras, and we followed up with that, and were able to track down the two suspects," said Moskella.

Those suspects are Zanette and Taylor.

The Northampton County District Attorney's Office says video showed Taylor carrying a long black tube, which is commonly used in the propulsion of aerial and mortar shells.

Also caught on camera: the men on East Applegate Avenue and the sounds of three loud explosions there.

Law enforcement quickly executed search warrants for the Applegate home and Zanette's house on South Westbrook Avenue. They seized things from both locations, including a pipe with burnt explosive debris, mortar cakes with hundreds of rounds, and other explosives equipment.

ATF, the Bethlehem City Bomb Squad and several local police, EMS and fire departments helped.

While police were at Zanette's home, they say he showed up and admitted to igniting explosives with Taylor. The DA's office tells us Zanette said he had been drinking at the time, and later said the explosion was a mistake.

Zanette and Taylor are facing charges of arson endangering property, possessing explosive material, risking catastrophe, and reckless endangerment.

Zanette is behind bars at Northampton County Prison.