WILSON, Pa. - Authorities have filed charges against a second person in the shooting death of a teen in Northampton County.
Ca’mel Douglas is charged in the shooting of Nikal Jones in Wilson Borough on Sept. 25. Douglas is in custody.
Police have also charged Aquasay Harris in Jones's death. He is facing single counts of murder of the first degree and attempted homicide in the shooting in the 1600 block of Spruce Street. Wilson Borough police also charged Harris for allegedly shooting Shadee Johnson in the groin.
Investigators are currently searching for Elijah Ford as a “person of interest” in the case.
Wilson Borough police responded to Johnson’s Spruce Street apartment just before 12:30 a.m. Sept. 25 for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find Jones in the kitchen dead, shot several times in the chest. Shortly after police arrived, they were alerted to another gunshot victim, Johnson, who was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital for surgery.
A search of the apartment turned up several 9mm and .45 caliber shell casings.