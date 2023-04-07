EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - A second person has died after being injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Northampton County.

Jason Izon, 44, of Lehigh Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Friday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries due to the crash, the coroner's office said.

Izon was driving a motorcycle when it collided with a truck at the intersection of Airport Road and Portland Drive in East Allen Township Tuesday afternoon, the coroner's office said.

Samantha Loch Izon, 31, of Lehigh Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Tuesday. She died of multiple injuries and her death was ruled an accident.

The driver and the passenger of the truck were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.