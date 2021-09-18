Truck hits phone poles in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A second person has died from injuries sustained during a single-vehicle crash on Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Francis Andres, 50 of Slatington died Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest due to multiple blunt force trauma. 

Mr. Andres was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway near Grove Street in Slatington. 

The accident happened Wednesday. The vehicle spun and hit two utility poles and several street signs, state police said.

The passenger, Kristin Andres, 49, of the Washington Township area, was rushed to the hospital where she died of her injuries, authorities said.

Both were wearing seatbelts.

