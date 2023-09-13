BETHLEHEM, Pa - A fuel spill is causing traffic problems in South Bethlehem Wednesday.

The 2nd Street ramp to Route 378 is closed. 3rd Street is also closed from 378 / Wyandotte Street to the 2nd Street ramp.

The City of Bethlehem Fire Department was dispatched by Northampton County 911 to the area near the intersection of West 3rd Street and the ramp to Route 378 for a tanker truck leaking shortly after 10:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Bethlehem Fire Department.

On the first unit’s arrival, it was determined that a tractor trailer had a tear in the trailer that was leaking diesel fuel, the fire department said. It is estimated that approximately 250 gallons of fuel was released.

The fire company says units from the Bethlehem Fire Department, Bethlehem Police Department, Bethlehem EMS, Bethlehem HazMat and Bethlehem Public Works are on scene with the assistance of the Lehigh County HazMat Team, Northampton County EMA and representatives from the carrier’s contracted environmental cleanup company, JNJ Environmental.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Leaking fuel entered a nearby storm drain, according to the news release. Bethlehem Fire was able to deploy booms and absorbent pads to keep product from entering the Lehigh River.

It is estimated that the area will continue to remain closed for several hours while product is off loaded from the vehicle and the street and sewer line is cleared of product, the fire department said.

Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are also on scene providing assistance and direction.