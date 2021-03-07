LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. -- Another victim of the Whitehall Walmart shooting has died Sunday morning, says the Lehigh County coroner's office.
Jonathan Martinez, 22, was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m., in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.
Martinez was involved in the Walmart shooting incident at 2601 MacArthur Road, Whitehall Township, which occurred on Friday, February 26 at approximately 6:55 p.m., officials say.
According to the Lehigh County coroner's office, an autopsy will be performed on a later date to determine the cause of death. The manner of death is homicide.
In addition to the coroner's office, this death is being investigated by the Whitehall Township Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and the District Attorney of Lehigh County.