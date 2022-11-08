Allentown 3-alarm house fire Lumber Street
WFMZ-TV / Rich Rolen

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire tore through several homes in Allentown early Tuesday.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Lumber Street around 2 a.m.

Firefighters struck three alarms to get additional manpower to the scene.

The fire appears to have spread to three homes.

Officials have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have sparked the fire.

