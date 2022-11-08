ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire tore through several homes in Allentown early Tuesday.
Crews were called to the 500 block of Lumber Street around 2 a.m.
Firefighters struck three alarms to get additional manpower to the scene.
AFD is operating at 3rd alarm dwelling fire in the 500 block of Lumber Street pic.twitter.com/yFeuBRupD0— Allentown Fire Department (@AllentownFD) November 8, 2022
The fire appears to have spread to three homes.
Officials have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have sparked the fire.