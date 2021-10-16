ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire causes heavy damage to a row home in Allentown.
It broke out shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cedar Street on Friday.
The fire went to a third alarm shortly after 8:00 p.m.
Reports say a juvenile man climbed onto the roof and was out of the house before firefighters arrived.
Officials reports three homes were damaged during the fire.
The location where the fire started suffered fire, smoke and water damage on three floors. Two adults and three children are displaced.
A second home suffered smoke and fire damage. Three adults and one child are displaced.
A third home suffered smoke damage and damage from firefighters cutting into the building to make sure the fire had stopped spreading. Officials say this home was vacant.