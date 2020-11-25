ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire destroyed a duplex in Allentown Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responding around 7:30 a.m. found the building at East Hamilton and South Filbert streets fully engulfed in flames.
Crews quickly struck two alarms, then a third, as both the Allentown and South Whitehall fire departments responded to help fight the fire.
A man lives in the home where the fire started, but crews were not able to find him on scene, said an Allentown fire official.
Allentown Police Chief Glenn Granitz said later Wednesday morning that "all parties" had been located, but did not release further details.
The adjoining home is also badly damaged, and a family of at least 7 is displaced, officials said. They were able to escape safely.
The fire was mostly out about an hour later, but smoke still poured out some of the windows.
A fire marshal will investigate what sparked the blaze.