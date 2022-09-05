ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dozens of firefighters are fighting a large fire in Allentown.

It was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day Monday in the 700 block of Mohawk Street, said fire Capt. John Christopher.

Fire consumed multiple homes, as smoke could be seen from miles away.

Crews struck three alarms for all departments across the city to respond to help fight the blaze, Christopher said.

It's not yet clear if anyone was hurt or what may have caused the fire.

