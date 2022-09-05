Mohawk Street Allentown fire 3

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dozens of firefighters are fighting a large fire in Allentown.

It was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day Monday in the 700 block of Mohawk Street, said fire Capt. John Christopher.

Fire consumed multiple homes, as smoke could be seen from miles away.

Mohawk Street Allentown fire smoke view from blocks away

A 69 News viewer could see smoke billowing from the Mohawk Street fire from more than a mile away.

Crews struck three alarms for all departments across the city to respond to help fight the blaze, Christopher said.

It's not yet clear if anyone was hurt or what may have caused the fire.

