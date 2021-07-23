ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three people have been arrested after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Allentown early Friday afternoon.
Patrol Officers with the Allentown Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a wanted person in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. around 1:45 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from Allentown police.
The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and ultimately crashed in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., police said.
During the pursuit, people within the vehicle discarded bags, police said.
Three people that had been in the vehicle got out and ran away into the wood line, according to the news release. A perimeter was established, and officers were able to find and take the three people into custody.
Maurice Bayard, 26, is charged with fleeing and eluding, escape, and traffic offenses active APD domestic warrant.
Ernesto Colon, 23, is charged with persons not to possess, firearms without a license, escape and, tampering with active PA state parole warrant.
Felipe Santos, 21, is charged with simple possession.
Two loaded firearms were recovered after the crash, police said.