ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Three people were arrested in a drug bust in Allentown on Friday, the Allentown Police Department said in a press release.

According to the press release, detectives with the department's Vice & Intelligence Unit served a warrant in the 500 block of North Elliger Street.

At the scene, detectives found a "significant quantity" of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency. A loaded hangun was also found at the scene, the press release said.

Detectives arrested 22-year-old Julio Delgado-Rivera, 32-year-old Lissette Saldana — both from the 500 block of North Elliger Street — and 18-year-old Jandiel Felix of Philadelphia.

Delgado-Rivera and Saldana are both charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to distribute.

Felix is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, as well possessing the firearm without a license.