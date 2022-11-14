ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three schools in Allentown were briefly placed on lockdowns after multiple tips about potential violence Monday.

The Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School District received an anonymous tip through the Safe2Say program that a potential shooting would occur at Dieruff High School, according to a news release from city police.

While conducting the investigation, another anonymous tip was received regarding potential violence at the school, police said.

Out of an abundance of caution, Dieruff High School was placed on lockdown around 12:15 p.m., according to city police.

Additional police resources were dedicated to the school.

Police and the district received additional anonymous tips about a potential shooting as well as a bomb threat at Allen High School and Trexler Middle School. Those two schools were also placed on lockdown.

The threats were found to be not credible, police said. The lockdowns were lifted in all three schools.

Police say the tips received through the Safe2Say program will be thoroughly investigated.

Police remain in constant communication with the district.

"Please know that we take any and all reports of potential threats seriously, and are making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe," the district said in a statement Monday afternoon.

A bomb threat also disrupted school at the Lehigh Career & Technical Institute Monday morning. The North Whitehall Township school received multiple threats around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, LCTI said in a statement.

All students were evacuated to the Schnecksville fire house, as is protocol, said Donald Jacobs, North Whitehall Township fire marshal.

The students were then being taken back to their home school district, and the building remains closed, LCTI said.

The Pennsylvania State Police and FBI are involved in investigating the reports made Monday regarding LCTI, according to Allentown School District.

The school was closed Friday due to a bomb threat. LCTI's teachers posted asynchronous assignments for the day, while state police searched the campus.