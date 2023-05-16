EASTON, Pa. – Three at-large seats on Easton City Council are up for grabs, and there are seven Democratic candidates who want to fill them.

Two incumbents —Ken Brown and David O'Connell — are battling to keep their spots, while Kurt Carlson, Ken Greene, Frank Pintabone, Crystal Rose and Lance Wheeler want to secure their own.

There are no Republican candidates on the ballot, which means that Tuesday night's winners of the primary could hold in the general election as well, unless an independent or Republican write-in makes a surprise victory.