ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three people have been accused in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Allentown man.

Xavier Grenon, 32, of Whitehall; Legious Robert Minder Jr.,20 , of Bethlehem; and Frederick Antwan Marks Jr., 23, of Bath, are all charged with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, attempt to commit homicide, and aggravated assault – knowing or recklessly extreme indifference, all first-degree felonies, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office says they are both also charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license (prior convictions), both third-degree felonies.

Grenon, Minder and Marks are all charged with the Aug. 31, 2022 homicide of 22-year-old Najeer Lane of Allentown, the DA's office said.

Lane died from a gunshot wound to the back and his death was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner.

Grenon, Minder and Marks are all in custody.

The case was investigated by Detective Harold Bonser of the Allentown Police Department and Detective Daniel Reagan of the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Homicide Task Force and by Lehigh County’s 12th Investigating Grand Jury.