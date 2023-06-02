L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Authorities say three people broke into a Sikh temple in the Lehigh Valley and stole video surveillance equipment.

Authorities received a complaint from the Guru Nanak Sikh Society of Lehigh Valley about the theft of the equipment from the temple at the 600 block of Daniels Road in Lower Nazareth Township, as well as damage to five of the surveillance cameras and two interior door locks, according to court paperwork.

Officials viewed surveillance video, which they say showed Harjas Mann, Jovan Singh, and Robindeep Singh forcibly enter a locked room in the temple on Jan. 15 around 5 p.m. Harjas Mann, Robin Singh, and Kamalijit Singh, and two other unidentified people removed a Digital Video Recorder, hard drive, and router from the temple, court documents say.

A second surveillance video showed Robin Singh and two unidentified people enter a second locked room in the building and remove a Nest surveillance camera from the wall, according to court paperwork.

Authorities say that both of the locked rooms had been forcible entered, which damaged the locks.

Temple members provided receipts showing the purchase of Nest indoor wired cameras and a DVR system, days before the incident, according to authorities.

The total value of the damaged locks is $93.24. Five cameras were damaged, totaling $609.50. The theft of the cameras, DVR, hard drive, and router totaled $1,733.45.

A law enforcement officer interviewed Kamalijit Singh on Feb. 9 about a related case. In the interview, he said he did remove camera equipment from the temple and that the equipment belonged to him. On Feb. 21, Kamalijit Singh provided the officer with a receipt showing the purchase of a Night Owl-brand video surveillance system, but no receipts showing the purchase of Nest camera equipment, court documents say.

Warrants have been issued for Kamal Singh, Harjas Mann, and Robindeep Singh in relation to the thefts.

J. Alexander Short, the attorney representing the temple, issued a statement after the charges were filed:

"The Society is relieved to see action is being taken to hold individuals accountable for criminal acts that took place at the temple earlier this year. Moving forward, the Society will fully cooperate with the Colonial Regional Police Department and the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office to ensure that swift justice is had in this case.

"Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that the temple remains a safe and trusted place of worship for all members of the Society."