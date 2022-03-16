Police lights/crime

WILSON, Pa. - Three men have been accused of stealing used cooking oil from a restaurant in Northampton County.

Wilson Police Officers noticed a large work van parked to the rear of the Bagelsmith at 2443 Butler Street in Wilson Borough shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the borough police department.

Three people were standing outside the vehicle and were actively pumping from the restaurant's grease tanks into large storage tanks which were located inside the van, borough police said.

All three were taken into custody for theft and were identified as:

Larry Almonte Vasquez, 22, of Yonkers, New York

Joelfry Garcia Guzman, 19, from Yonkers, New York

Nelson Garcia Guzman, 21, of Allentown

Police say Joelfry and Nelson are brothers.

All three were charged with theft by unlawful taking, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Vasquez was released on $10,000 unsecured bail while the Guzman brothers were remanded to Northampton County Prison after failing to post 10% of $10,000.

The three men are also being investigated for similar thefts of used cooking oil in the Easton Area, borough police said.

