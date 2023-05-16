ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three Democratic incumbents fended off four challengers to keep their seats on Allentown City Council.

With no Republicans running, Ce Ce Gerlach, Santo Napoli and Candida Affa will all remain on council.

Seven Democrats were competing for three seats on the seven-member council.

Gerlach had 22% of the votes, while Napoli had 18% and Affa had 15%.

Tino Babayan, Rodney Bushe, Sarina Torres, and Luis Acevedo were also vying for the seats.

All 161 precincts have reported results.

