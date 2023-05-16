ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The three incumbents appear to have won the Democratic race for three open seats on the seven-member Allentown City Council.

Seven Democrats are competing in the race.

Incumbents Ce Ce Gerlach, Santo Napoli, and Candida Affa are seeking reelection. Gerlach has 22% of the votes, while Napoli has 18% of the votes. Affa has 15% of the vote.

Also vying for the chance to fill the seats are Tino Babayan, Rodney Bushe, Sarina Torres, and Luis Acevedo. They are currently trailing the incumbents.

All 161 precincts have reported results.

Council members meet in City Council Chambers, located on the 1st Floor of City Hall, on 425 Hamilton Street.