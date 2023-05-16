ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The three incumbents are currently leading in the Democratic primary race for three open seats on the seven-member Allentown City Council.

Seven Democrats are competing in the race.

Incumbents Ce Ce Gerlach, Santo Napoli, and Candida Affa are seeking reelection. Gerlach has the most votes, with 2,611. Napoli has 2,163 votes, while Affa has 1,813 votes.

Also vying for the chance to fill the seats are Tino Babayan, Rodney Bushe, Sarina Torres, and Luis Acevedo. They are currently trailing the incumbents.

