Allentown School District

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown School District has announced its three finalists for the job of superintendent.

The three finalists posted YouTube videos on the district's YouTube page Friday morning explaining their 90-day plan for ASD if they were to be hired.

The finalists are Shaun Black, John Stanford, and Stephen Thompson.

Jennifer Ramos is currently serving as ASD’s acting superintendent. The district’s last superintendent, Thomas Parker, stepped down in April to accept a role at the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation in his hometown of Flint, Michigan.

