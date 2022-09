L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Three firefighters were hurt while fighting a house fire in Northampton County.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Hemlock Lane in Lower Nazareth Township.

Crews were seen using the ladder truck to get to the second floor.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, said county dispatchers.

The fire was out and crews cleared the scene by about 11:30 p.m.

It's not yet known what sparked the fire or if anyone was home.