L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Three firefighters are out of the hospital after getting hurt while fighting a house fire in Northampton County.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Hemlock Lane in Lower Nazareth Township.

The floor collapsed while crews were on the second floor, said the Palmer Municipal Fire Department, which assisted in fighting the blaze.

Two Palmer firefighters fell to the first floor, then were pulled to safety. They, and a third firefighter who helped rescue them, were taken to the hospital, and have since been released, fire officials said Monday.

The fire was out and crews cleared the scene by about 11:30 p.m.

It's not yet known what sparked the fire or if anyone was home.