BETHLEHEM, Pa. - You're probably not expecting to find a grow light company tucked away on a side street in South Side Bethlehem.
"It was through a CNN List of top 100 places to start a business – we were going through it and all the sudden we landed on Bethlehem, Pa.," said Soltech Solutions CEO Paul Hodges.
The company makes grow lights that are designed, manufactured, and shipped right out of Bethlehem.
These are not your mother's grow lights. For starters, the light is a museum-quality warm white. Secondly, they're actually elegant looking.
Hodges and Chief Technical Officer Michael Planer are childhood friends. Hodges met Chief Marketing Officer Chris Clark at Temple University.
"Just like traditional red and blue grow lights, we use the same spectrum but we can make it seem white," Planer said.
House plants are increasingly popular with millennials. 2019 numbers found house plant sales were up 50%. The pandemic just accelerated demand.
"It actually brought everyone inside and everyone was looking for a new hobby or just a better environment for themselves," Clark said.
The trend is drawing the national attention of some of the biggest names in design.
"We've been featured in GQ, Architectural Digest, Google bought over 100 lights from us for their New York City headquarters," Hodges said.
The company has added 22 employees in just the last year.
"Each year we grow about 300 percent from year to year," Clark said.
And they're already out-growing their space. They don't like to predict the future, but know they're staying in the Lehigh Valley.
"We just make the lights and just put it out there and it grows its own legs," Hodges said.