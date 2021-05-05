ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three people were hurt after two crashes on Interstate 78 in the Lehigh Valley caused traffic headaches Wednesday.

Five vehicles and three tractor-trailers were involved in a crash shortly after noon on the eastbound side, near Lehigh Street, state police said. Three people were taken to hospital for minor injuries, as a precautionary measure, state police said.

Multiple police, fire and emergency crews responded to the crash.

Though the investigation is ongoing, it appears the wreck on the eastbound side was caused by a sedan cutting off a tractor trailer.

In the same area on the westbound side, a tractor-trailer jackknifed. State police said the cause of the westbound crash is unclear at this point, but three tractor-trailers were affected.

Both sides of the highway were closed with detours in place. Drivers should avoid the area.

The incidents came as heavy rain moved through the area.

